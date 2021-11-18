Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

November 18, 2021

Slab Cinema presents heartwarming film Tortilla Soup at Mission Marquee Plaza Saturday 

By
click to enlarge Slab Cinema will present Tortilla Soup at the Mission Marquee Plaza on Saturday. - SAMUEL GOLDWYN FILMS
  • Samuel Goldwyn Films
  • Slab Cinema will present Tortilla Soup at the Mission Marquee Plaza on Saturday.
Celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, the comedy-drama Tortilla Soup is an underappreciated Latino film, probably because Real Women Have Curves came out a year later.

Whatever the reason it didn’t get as much attention, Tortilla Soup is a funny and heartfelt movie based on Ang Lee’s 1994 Chinese film Eat Drink Man Woman.



In Tortilla Soup, a Mexican American chef named Martin Naranjo (Héctor Elizondo) has lost his sense of smell and taste since becoming a widower.

He shares his home with his three adult daughters. The youngest is Maribel (Tamara Mello), who’s moving too quickly into a new relationship; Carmen (Jacqueline Obradors), who shares her father’s passion for cooking; and Leticia (the late Elizabeth Peña), a high school chemistry teacher who has a crush on the school’s baseball coach Orlando (Paul Rodriguez).

The film also stars Raquel Welch and Constance Marie.

During a recent interview with the Current, Rodriguez said he fondly remembers a scene he shared with Welch during production. “When I was a kid, I had a poster of her in my room that helped me through puberty,” he said. “She is a beautiful lady.”

Free, 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, Mission Marquee Plaza, 3100 Roosevelt Ave., (210) 212-9373, slabcinema.com.

