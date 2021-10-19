Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

October 19, 2021 Arts » Things to Do

Slab Cinema's latest free Halloween screening is '90s fan favorite Hocus Pocus 

click to enlarge San Antonians can catch a free screening of Disney's Hocus Pocus on Thursday. - WALT DISNEY HOME VIDEO
  • Walt Disney Home Video
  • San Antonians can catch a free screening of Disney's Hocus Pocus on Thursday.
Come for the highly quotable (amok, amok, amok!), nostalgic ‘90s Halloween classic, stay for the confusing hyper-focus on the teen lead’s virginity that you don’t remember from watching the Disney flick as a kid.

While trying to impress a girl, Max Dennison (Omri Katz) kicks off the plot of Hocus Pocus by lighting the Black Flame Candle on Halloween and resurrecting a trio of evil witches. Turns out, he’s — yep, you guessed it — a virgin, and managed to trigger a spell cast by head witch Winifred (Bette Midler) all the way back in 1693.



Aided by a colonial-era boy whose spirit is trapped in the body of a black cat (voiced by Jason Marsden), Max, his younger sister Dani (Thora Birch) and his crush Allison (Vinessa Shaw) have to stop the witches, who must harvest the soul from a child before daybreak to make their resurrection stick.

The cast is rounded with early career turns from Sarah Jessica Parker (Sex and the City) and Doug Jones (Pan’s Labyrinth, The Shape of Water) as the zombie Billy Butcherson.

Free, 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, Mission Marquee Plaza, 3100 Roosevelt Ave., slabcinema.com.

