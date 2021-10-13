Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

October 13, 2021 Arts » Things to Do

Slab Cinema's October offerings continue with Saturday screening of Hotel Transylvania 

click to enlarge SONY PICTURES HOME ENTERTAINMENT
  • Sony Pictures Home Entertainment
Enjoy the fall weather outside with a screening of Hotel Transylvania, a Halloween classic sure to delight both kids and adults.

In the film, Adam Sandler’s Count Dracula hosts his daughter Mavis’ 18th birthday party — and things go awry as monster and human worlds collide. The wholesome movie is sure to warm folks up for the chilly October ahead.



Bring blankets, lawn chairs and snacks to picnic at the plaza. Food trucks and parking are available on site. Pets are also welcome, and masks and social distancing are recommended.

Free, 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, Mission Marquee Plaza, 3100 Roosevelt Ave., slabcinema.com.

