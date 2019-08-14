August 14, 2019 Screens » Film

Email
Print
Share

Snake Pulpit: Them That Follow is Plenty Somber, But the Story of Religious Zealotry Lacks Bite 

By
click to enlarge 1091 MEDIA
  • 1091 Media

The Bible verse Mark 16:18 reads, “They shall take up serpents; and if they drink any deadly thing, it shall not hurt them.” It’s scripture some isolated Pentecostal churches understand as literal directives for worship services designed to show their true conviction for Christ. In Them That Follow, screenwriters and first-time directors Britt Poulton and Daniel Savage explore the religious practice of snake handling, but they do so via a less-than-intriguing narrative featuring a backwoods love triangle.

Set deep in Appalachia, the story centers on the life of Mara Childs (Alice Englert), the daughter of a local pastor (Walton Goggins) who ministers to his devout followers with the gospel in one hand and a writhing rattlesnake in the other. Conflict doesn’t come in the form of Mara pushing back on her father’s serpentine sermons, however. She is a believer, which creates an interesting composition for the film’s lead character. While she is unconcerned with the venomous snakes, she does find herself at an impasse with two young men — Augie (Thomas Mann), her secret lover and spiritual dissenter, and Garret (Lewis Pullman), one of her father’s disciples the church has coerced her to marry.

With a cult leader and reptile enthusiast for a father, viewers might wonder why the sense of danger that should be pulsating through Them That Follow feels more like a stumbling block than it does a catastrophic event that could seal Mara’s fate. She’s a formidable female character, which is notable on its own, but when matched against weaker men, there is never really a moment in the film where she doesn’t appear in control — even when she’s following orders or simply sulking. Only in the final act are her stakes raised, but by then, Poulton and Savage don’t seem confident where to take the picture.

Academy Award winner Olivia Colman (The Favourite) portrays Mara’s only real adversary, the unfortunately named Hope Slaughter, a loyal member of the church and Augie’s no-nonsense mother. She exhudes authority throughout the film. Them That Follow also stars Kaitlyn Dever (Booksmart) as Dilly, a friend of Mara’s who comes to live with her after she is abandoned by her mother — and, ultimately, by Poulton and Savage’s script, which treats her character like an afterthought.

It’s evident Poulton and Savage wanted to delve into the concept of blind faith and how that affects someone like Mara who — like many people worldwide — has adopted the religious beliefs of her parents. The filmmakers are unable to find the emotional hook needed to express the extremely personal issues Mara is forced to confront. Poulton and Savage do a fine job setting the somber tone, but the melodrama lacks significant bite.

Them That Follow is currently playing exclusively at the Santikos Bijou Cinema Bistro.

2.5 out of 5 stars

Jump to comments

Tags: , , , , , ,

More Film »

Speaking of...

Latest in Film

Readers also liked…

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. New HBO Documentary to Feature a San Antonio Family's Novel Approach to Death Read More

  2. Take Shelter: Post-Apocalyptic Drama Light of My Life Benefits from a Genuine Father-Daughter Relationship Read More

  3. Comedian and Podcaster Marc Maron on Expanding His Horizons as an Actor in Sword of Trust Read More

  4. Cinematic Spillover: Short Reviews of Hobbs & Shaw, Maiden, A Score to Settle and More Read More

  5. Cinematic Spillover: Short Reviews of Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, Dora and the Lost City of Gold and More Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...