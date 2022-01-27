Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

January 27, 2022

SOLI Chamber Ensemble to debut piece by San Antonio composer Brian Bondari on Monday concert 

By
SOLI Chamber Ensemble (from left): Carolyn True, David Mollenauer, Stephanie Key and Ertan Torgul. - JOSH HUSKIN
  • Josh Huskin
  • SOLI Chamber Ensemble (from left): Carolyn True, David Mollenauer, Stephanie Key and Ertan Torgul.
SOLI Chamber Ensemble opens 2022 with a concert celebrating the spectrum of musical expression across the North American continent.

To that end, the program features works by Carlos Simon (America), Jocelyn Morlock (Canada), Arturo Márquez (Mexico), Malcolm Forsyth (Canada) and Gabriela Ortiz (Mexico), as well as the world premiere of San Antonio composer Brian Bondari’s Planetscape.



SOLI continues to perform from the San Antonio Botanical Garden, where concert attendees can enjoy the evening’s music in an open-air setting. Attendees seated on the lawn are welcome to bring a low chair or blanket to sit on.

$15, 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 31, San Antonio Botanical Garden, 555 Funston Place, (210) 536-1400, solichamberensemble.com.

