Solo Act: On Velvet Tone Sessions Vol. 1, San Antonio’s Jake Castillo Trio gives itself room to improvise 

Jake Castillo Trio
The Jake Castillo Trio’s new album gives members of the band a chance to shine with extended improvisations.
With its new self-released LP, Velvet Tone Sessions Vol. 1
, long-running San Antonio blues-rock outfit the Jake Castillo Trio aimed to simply show up in the studio and play a live set with a hangin’ out vibe. Listeners who accept the invite are likely to come away with at least one point of agreement: these cats can play.
And “cats” is the right word, because guitarist-vocalist Castillo and company are successful in creating the mood. Instead of being simply a song-focused set, Velvet Tone
lets the players stretch out, following solos to their comfortable endpoint.
Castillo’s guitar playing benefits from the wide-open template, though the approach clearly isn’t suited for every type of listener. Several times, post-solo, there’s a moment when the band hits a crossroads: sonically and tonally, they could go right back into the song. Instead, they shift gears into another solo.
Of course, the Jake Castillo Trio is a “blues” band in the same sense that Dark Side Of The Moon
is a “blues” album. The bones are there, but this isn’t Muddy Waters or even Cream. In fact, the core sound of the group — actually a quartet, but who’s counting? — is similar to the instrumental guitar and sax break in the aforementioned Floyd’s “Money.”
Saxophone player Johnny Castillo, Jake’s nephew, is a key ingredient in the band, particularly shining on “Sunny,” a Bobby Hebb cover. Appropriately for a live studio set, covers abound, including Jimi Hendrix’s “Castles Made Of Sand” and “Voodoo Child,” as well as a Bob Dylan-by-way-of Hendrix take on “All Along The Watchtower.”
On Velvet Tone Sessions
, the band splits it down the middle, mixing covers and originals. The original instrumental “Solum Invictus” contains the most striking guitar playing, emphasizing an Eddie Van Halen-esque composition, surprisingly not focused on solos. The lack of a super-extended lead also explains it clocking in at 4:29, the album’s shortest song. And don’t sleep on “The Truth,” a strong original that features one of Jake Castillo’s most powerful vocal performances.
If you’re thinking this all makes the Jake Castillo Trio a jam band, well, you’re not wrong. The funky, blues-based approach is the foundation of the genre, and Jake Castillo’s vocals are reminiscent of Dave Katz of Ohio regional jam stalwarts Ekoostik Hookah.
The main musical difference is that these San Antonians are focused on improvisation in a traditional, chord-based format as opposed to the flighty, psychedelic jams prominent with so many on the circuit.
Jam bands frequently get flack for a one-note approach, and this critique could be applied to the Jake Castillo Trio as well, given its unflagging commitment to a signature sound. With 12 songs spread over 80 minutes some listeners may find Velvet Tone Sessions
lot to take in — something that wouldn’t be a problem in a smoky club while drinking with friends.
But if ripping guitar solos and tight, bluesy funk is your thing, it’s unlikely you’ll regret the hang with Jake Castillo and his band of merry men.
Velvet Tone Sessions Vol. 1
is available on Bandcamp
.
