Solo exhibition showcasing the work of Arturo Herrera opens at San Antonio's Ruby City Thursday 

click to enlarge Courtesy of Ruby City

The solo exhibition includes works by the artist that will be on view for the first time.

Berlin-based artist Arturo Herrera will showcase more than 20 works — including some that have never been seen before — in this new exhibition in the Studio at Ruby City.The solo show encompasses the artist’s expansive practice and use of materials, including selected works recently gifted by Herrera to the permanent collection of the Linda Pace Foundation that will be on view for the first time.The exhibition explores Herrera’s work from 1998 to 2019, presenting artworks in a variety of media, including collages, a cut felt wall-hanging, sculpture, prints and wall works. Herrera’s work balances abstraction and the perceptions of form in a melded limbo.Ruby City provides interactions with artworks created by artists working both locally and internationally.An opening reception for the exhibition will take place March 19, from 2-6 p.m. in the Studio at Ruby City.“Arturo Herrera: Constructed Collage” will remain on view through January 31, 2023.