Soprano Sarah Brightman to sing holiday tunes and classic hits at San Antonio's Majestic Theatre 

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Majestic Theatre

Sarah Brightman is famous for her three-octave vocal range.

Grammy-nominated English soprano and songwriter Sarah Brightman is in the holiday spirit.Famous for her three-octave vocal range, Brightman will take the stage at the Majestic Theatre to perform classic Christmas songs and some of her greatest hits alongside a full orchestra and choir.Brightman got her start on stage back in 1981 when she auditioned forand was cast as the feline character Jemima. The play was composed by Andrew Lloyd Webber, whom she married in 1984 (they divorced in 1990).Over her career, Brightman has starred in stage productions includingandand released 12 studio albums. The last of those was 2018’s, which hit No. 1 on the Billboard Classical Crossover Albums and Classical Albums charts. In doing so, Brightman became the female artist with the most No. 1 hits on both charts.Last year, it was announced that she would receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2021. The ceremony has yet to take place, but her contributions to the theater scene are undeniable.