Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

December 15, 2021 Arts » Things to Do

Email
Print
Share

Soprano Sarah Brightman to sing holiday tunes and classic hits at San Antonio's Majestic Theatre 

By
click to enlarge Sarah Brightman is famous for her three-octave vocal range. - COURTESY PHOTO / MAJESTIC THEATRE
  • Courtesy Photo / Majestic Theatre
  • Sarah Brightman is famous for her three-octave vocal range.
Grammy-nominated English soprano and songwriter Sarah Brightman is in the holiday spirit.

Famous for her three-octave vocal range, Brightman will take the stage at the Majestic Theatre to perform classic Christmas songs and some of her greatest hits alongside a full orchestra and choir.



Brightman got her start on stage back in 1981 when she auditioned for Cats and was cast as the feline character Jemima. The play was composed by Andrew Lloyd Webber, whom she married in 1984 (they divorced in 1990).

Over her career, Brightman has starred in stage productions including The Phantom of the Opera, Aspects of Love, Dangerous Obsession and The Innocents and released 12 studio albums. The last of those was 2018’s Hymn, which hit No. 1 on the Billboard Classical Crossover Albums and Classical Albums charts. In doing so, Brightman became the female artist with the most No. 1 hits on both charts.

Last year, it was announced that she would receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2021. The ceremony has yet to take place, but her contributions to the theater scene are undeniable.

$122-$295, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19, Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St., (210) 226-3333, majesticempire.com.

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Things to Do »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Things to Do

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio's 2022 New Year's Eve bash will feature fireworks, live music, a carnival and more Read More

  2. San Antonio Spurs will face a shorthanded Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday Read More

  3. Comedian and actor Felipe Esparza swings into San Antonio's Tobin Center Friday Read More

  4. Comic Ari Shaffir, known for his online provocations, will perform at San Antonio's LOL Comedy Club Read More

  5. Creative Exchange: Weird wine, unique cocktails and local art will be on the menu at Hands Down Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 15, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation