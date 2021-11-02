South San Antonio staple Lala’s Gorditas will pop-up on Houston Street for The Lion King run 

click image Instagram / worldheritagesanantonio

Fans ofmay roar with delight to learn that Southside haven Lala’s Gorditas will pop up on Houston Street to provide Tex-Mex eats for the rest of the Broadway show's San Antonio run.The hit musical, which booked three weeks at downtown's Majestic Theatre, is in town through Sunday, Nov. 7.Lala's — known for its housemade, stone-ground nixtamalized masa and scratch-made gordita fillings — will set up a satellite shop at 204 E. Houston St., in the space that formerly housed Pesto Ristorante and Bella on Houston.The pop-up will serve beef, chicken, chicharron and bean-and-cheese gorditas as well as soft drinks from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on matinee days. It will also operate 5-8 p.m. for evening shows.While Lala’s is serving up showtime gorditas downtown, its main location, at 1600 Roosevelt Ave., will continue offering a full menu from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.