Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

November 02, 2021 Food & Drink » Flavor

Email
Print
Share

South San Antonio staple Lala’s Gorditas will pop-up on Houston Street for The Lion King run 

By
click image Lala’s Gorditas will pop up on Houston Street to provide Tex-Mex eats for the remaining run of The Lion King at the Majestic. - INSTAGRAM / WORLDHERITAGESANANTONIO
  • Instagram / worldheritagesanantonio
  • Lala’s Gorditas will pop up on Houston Street to provide Tex-Mex eats for the remaining run of The Lion King at the Majestic.
Fans of The Lion King may roar with delight to learn that Southside haven Lala’s Gorditas will pop up on Houston Street to provide Tex-Mex eats for the rest of the Broadway show's San Antonio run.

The hit musical, which booked three weeks at downtown's Majestic Theatre, is in town through Sunday, Nov. 7.



Lala's — known for its housemade, stone-ground nixtamalized masa and scratch-made gordita fillings — will set up a satellite shop at 204 E. Houston St., in the space that formerly housed Pesto Ristorante and Bella on Houston.

The pop-up will serve beef, chicken, chicharron and bean-and-cheese gorditas as well as soft drinks from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on matinee days. It will also operate 5-8 p.m. for evening shows.

While Lala’s is serving up showtime gorditas downtown, its main location, at 1600 Roosevelt Ave., will continue offering a full menu from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Flavor »

Trending

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Latest in Flavor

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio's newly reopened Mama’s Cafe will start serving breakfast Nov. 3 Read More

  2. Cincinnati chains to hit San Antonio with boozy ice cream, sushi burritos next spring Read More

  3. Hoagie pop-up Dang!wich to hold soup-centric event at San Antonio's Vista Brewing Nov. 7 Read More

  4. San Antonio's Signature Restaurant to hold event benefitting Children’s Bereavement Center Read More

  5. Seattle-based Asian chain Teriyaki Madness to make San Antonio debut in 2022 Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 20, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation