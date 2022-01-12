Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

January 12, 2022

South San Antonio's massive Colts Sports Park Bar sets Friday, Jan. 14 grand opening 

By
click image Multi-sport complex Colt's Sports Park Bar will host softball, sand volleyball, live music and more. - FACEBOOK / COLT'S SPORTS PARK
  • Facebook / Colt's Sports Park
  • Multi-sport complex Colt's Sports Park Bar will host softball, sand volleyball, live music and more.
Colt's Sports Park Bar, a massive multi-sport complex from the minds behind Brooster’s Backyard, will hold its grand opening Friday, Jan. 14, replete with live music, giveaways and open play on its multiple courts.

The nine-acre complex is equipped to host softball, sand volleyball, pickleball, badminton, horseshoes and cornhole as well as live music on a 30-by-30 foot stage. The grand opening will include tunes from San Antonio-based act Jerry Deleon and Southbound — from 6-8 p.m. — and cover band Finding Friday from 8-10 p.m.



Colt’s Sports Park Bar will offer a selection of beer, wine, hard seltzers and signature cocktails, as well as rotating mobile eateries in an adjacent food truck park. It's located at 11056 S. State Highway 16, at the home of the original Colt 45 Sports Club.

