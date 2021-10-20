South Texas chef Larry Delgado reigns supreme on Food Network's Beat Bobby Flay  

click to enlarge Screen Capture / Food Network

McAllen chef Larry Delgado Tuesday won Food Network’s Beat Bobby Flay.

McAllen chef Larry Delgado put South Texas on the culinary map Tuesday night by wiping the floor with the host of Food Network’sThe competition show pits two chefs against each other before the winner moves on to battle Flay himself. Delgado — chef-owner of McAllen's House Wine & Bistro and other restaurants — moved forward to challenge the celebrity chef to a carne asada battle.A Texas staple, carne asada is sliced beef, usually marinated then grilled or seared. While the meaty, highly seasoned dish is right in Flay’s wheelhouse, Delgado wowed with a flavorful, perfectly cooked asada, a huitlacoche tamal and a quick mole verde.The flavors of Delgado’s dish won the judges over, while one told Flay his dish was “a mess.”Other restaurant ventures operated by Delgado and his family include Salt-New American Table and Salome on Main.