Spanish chain specializing in cured meats to open its second U.S. location in San Antonio 

The Enrique Tomas Experience specializes in high-end cured meats, including Spanish jamón.

Pork savants rejoice! Downtown San Antonio will soon be home to the second U.S. location of luxury jamón purveyor The Enrique Tomas Experience, MySA reports The Spanish chain, which specializes in high-end cured meats, will soon open in the former Maria Mia Mexican Bistro space at 849 E. Commerce St., the news site reports. The shopfront is on river level of the San Antonio River Walk.Enrique Tomas locations dot the globe, offering an array of fancy — and pricy — cured meats. The business' website lists 22-pound cuts of jamón starting at $412 and capping out at a whopping $1,452, for example.Other locations for the chain feature lunch, dinner and Sunday brunch menus with items such as cured Manchego cheese bites, homemade jamón croquettes and a variety of wines. The menus also include more-manageably priced tastings of the jamónes starting at $25 per person.According to MySA's report, neither the company nor the mall were available to comment on an opening date.