Spurs fans can attend two watch parties while the Silver and Black hit their Rodeo Road Trip 

The Spurs may be out of town, but fans can still cheer on the black and silver at two watch parties scheduled this month.
On Wednesday, the Spurs will start a grueling eight-game road trip that will keep the team away until March. Known as the Rodeo Road Trip, the annual jaunt allows the AT&T Center to play host to the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo.
However, fans can still cheer on the Silver and Black with fellow die-hards at a pair of February watch parties.
The first will take place Wednesday, Feb. 7, at The Friendly Spot Ice House in Southtown. The event, sponsored by Michelob Ultra, will start at 5:30 p.m., a half-hour before tipoff. Fans can sit back and watch San Antonio take on the Cleveland Cavaliers while sipping Spurs-branded Ultra beer.
The second party is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 16 at the fairgrounds of the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo, adjacent to the AT&T Center. Fans wearing Spurs gear will earn free entry and can head to the Bud Light Live tent to watch SA play the Oklahoma City Thunder at 6:30 pm on Wednesday, Feb. 16.
Spurs fans can enter to win prizes at both watch parties, including a Dejounte Murray autographed basketball or a custom city-edition jersey. No ticket purchase is necessary to win.
