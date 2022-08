Spurs star LaMarcus Aldridge's former San Antonio home is back on the market

A Mediterranean-style mansion once occupied by NBA player LaMarcus Aldridge is back on the market after a buyer for the $2.7 million property fell through, according to its listing agent.First put on the market last fall, the home eventually spent months under contract with a potential purchaser, agent Marcelino Garcia said. However, the sprawling, 10,500-square-foot property was re-listed a few weeks ago when that deal vaporized.Aldridge — now with the Brooklyn Nets — leased the six-bedroom, nine-and-a-half-bath home early in his stint with the Spurs, which ran 2015-2021. He moved out after purchasing his own home here.The house's builder and original occupant, the late Walt Myers, may not have been an NBA All Star like Aldridge, but he was a big shot just the same. He and his wife Sondra owned high-end hotels across the country.Located in North Central San Antonio's exclusive Inverness development, the 2007 home is awash in high-end features, including a pool with multiple waterfalls, a temperature-controlled wine cellar and a copper roof.This home is listed by Marcelino Garcia with Keller Williams Heritage.