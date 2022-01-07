Substitute Teachers, Lina Khil: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week 

-
SAISD is offering up to $200 a day to substitute teachers.
The omicron variant threw life in these United States into further disarray this week, and San Antonio certainly had its share of virus-related turmoil.
Among the Current
's most-read stories of the week were yarns about San Antonio ISD offering substitutes $200 a day to offset a shortage in teachers and Northside ISD dealing with a wave of teachers calling in sick. Meanwhile, FEMA is opening COVID testing sites in SA and other Texas cities, and local health officials are warning folks to be on the lookout for fake testing locations.
Amid all that COVID craziness, we covered the gut-wrenching news that a team of FBI divers helped local authorities search for Lina Khil, the 3-year-old girl who's still unaccounted for after going missing on Dec. 20.
10. Moving to Texas for more freedom? Not so fast. Study ranks the state 49th in personal liberties
9. San Antonio experiences largest growth in six-figure salaries in Texas, beating out Austin
8. Assclown Alert: Gov. Greg Abbott is assclown of the year — was there ever a doubt?
7. City of San Marcos acknowledges police sent texts about harassment of Biden bus on I-35
6. Anti-vax podcaster Douglas Kuzma dies of COVID-19 caught at Texas conspiracy theory gathering
5. Metro Health warns of fake COVID-19 testing sites in San Antonio
4. FEMA opening 6 COVID-19 testing sites in Texas. Until then, here's how to get tested in San Antonio.
3. Roughly 1,000 teachers absent from San Antonio's Northside ISD two days in a row
2. FBI Underwater Search Team arrives after new tip in case of missing San Antonio girl Lina Khil
1. San Antonio ISD offering $200 a day to substitute teachers, holding job fairs this week
