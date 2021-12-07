Sunday's San Antonio-New Orleans game matches up two NBA teams fighting for their footing 

click to enlarge Twitter / spurs

The Spurs play the Pelicans at the AT&T Center on Sunday.

It’s been a tough start for first-year head coach Willie Green and the New Orleans Pelicans.With the departure of Lonzo Ball to the Chicago Bulls via free agency and no timetable for the return of franchise cornerstone Zion Williamson from injury, the Pelicans have struggled and own one of the worst records in the league.The Spurs are no strangers to obstacles this season, missing starting center Jakob Poeltl to health and safety protocols for six contests and counting. As a rough four-game West Coast swing looms on the horizon, consistency remains key for the Spurs at home and on the road.Coach Gregg Popovich alluded to the team’s lack of effort after a recent loss to the Dallas Mavericks. “To me, it’s a mental toughness exercise where you just have to realize that everybody has to bring it every single night,” Popovich told reporters. “You can’t get satisfied because you won a game, and the next game is going to be the same way. You have to bring it.”