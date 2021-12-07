Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

December 07, 2021 Arts » Things to Do

Email
Print
Share

Sunday's San Antonio-New Orleans game matches up two NBA teams fighting for their footing 

By
click to enlarge The Spurs play the Pelicans at the AT&T Center on Sunday. - TWITTER / SPURS
  • Twitter / spurs
  • The Spurs play the Pelicans at the AT&T Center on Sunday.
It’s been a tough start for first-year head coach Willie Green and the New Orleans Pelicans.

With the departure of Lonzo Ball to the Chicago Bulls via free agency and no timetable for the return of franchise cornerstone Zion Williamson from injury, the Pelicans have struggled and own one of the worst records in the league.



The Spurs are no strangers to obstacles this season, missing starting center Jakob Poeltl to health and safety protocols for six contests and counting. As a rough four-game West Coast swing looms on the horizon, consistency remains key for the Spurs at home and on the road.

Coach Gregg Popovich alluded to the team’s lack of effort after a recent loss to the Dallas Mavericks. “To me, it’s a mental toughness exercise where you just have to realize that everybody has to bring it every single night,” Popovich told reporters. “You can’t get satisfied because you won a game, and the next game is going to be the same way. You have to bring it.”

$12-$751, 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, AT&T Center, One AT&T Center, (210) 444-5000, attcenter.com, Bally Sports Southwest.

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Things to Do »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Things to Do

Most Popular

  1. On Twitter, UTSA fans call team's slotting to Frisco Bowl after historic season 'awful' and 'lame as 'hell' Read More

  2. San Antonio Museum of Art appoints Emily Ballew Neff as new director Read More

  3. Children's Ballet of San Antonio performance of Nutcracker will include holiday market Read More

  4. San Antonio River Walk, Alamo among Yelp’s 10 best places in Texas for holiday lights Read More

  5. Original Ghostbuster Ernie Hudson coming to San Antonio area for events celebrating new movie Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 1, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation