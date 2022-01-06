Super Bowl LVI could be latest California resident to relocate to Texas 

Super Bowl LVI, scheduled for SoFi Stadium outside of Los Angeles, could soon be leaving California for Texas.

Amid the omicron surge, NFL is exploring contingency plans should the big game need to be moved due to “unforeseen circumstances,” according to Dallas TV station WFAA

NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy told the station that the league always explores possible stand-in hosts for Super Bowls and that the City of Arlington contacted the NFL and offered AT&T Stadium.

“We plan on playing Super Bowl LVI as scheduled at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 13,” McCarthy said in a statement to WFAA. “As part of our standard contingency planning process that we conduct for all regular and postseason games, we have contacted several clubs to inquire about stadium availability in the event we cannot play the Super Bowl as scheduled due to weather-related issues or unforeseen circumstances.”

California's COVID-19 protocols include mask mandates, vaccine passports and limits on the capacity for indoor sporting events. Those restrictions are far more austere than those in Texas, which are virtually nonexistent.



As the omicron variant spreads, COVID-19 cases have skyrocketed in Los Angeles, which recorded 26,674 new cases Wednesday. That's far more than the 4,167 new infections recorded in Dallas.

AT&T stadium is no stranger to football's biggest game, having hosted Super Bowl XLV in 2011.