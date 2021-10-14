Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

October 14, 2021 Food & Drink » Flavor

Swanky Southtown San Antonio eatery Bar Loretta launches happy hour 

Southtown San Antonio eatery Bar Loretta has launched happy hour offerings.
Newish Southtown spot Bar Loretta announced new Happy Hour offerings Wednesday, boasting a smaller, slightly more affordable approach to its “modern Texas” menu.

The new Happy Hour offerings include $8 Old Forester Old Fashioned and Fords Gin Gimlets, $4 Lone Stars and Alamo Golden Ale as well as select wines for $8.




Those looking for a more straightforward post-work tipple can imbibe in a $7 beer-and-a-shot combo featuring a short Alamo Pilsner and Jack Daniels shooter.

To soak up that Happy Hour goodness, guests can add fries or tots to their HH order for just one buck.

Bar Loretta’s Happy Hour menu is available Monday through Friday from 4-6 p.m. It is located in the remade Southtown space that previously housed Madhatter’s Tea House at 320 Beauregard St. in the King William Historic District.

