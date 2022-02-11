Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

February 11, 2022

Tech Port Center Arena, Starbucks Union: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week 

By
click to enlarge Tech Port Center Arena, shown in this rendering, is scheduled to open in March. - TWITTER / @PORTSANANTONIO
  • Twitter / @PortSanAntonio
  • Tech Port Center Arena, shown in this rendering, is scheduled to open in March.
By the looks of the Current's most-read stories of the week, workplace issues are weighing heavily on San Antonians' minds.

Our most-read story was on the Port Tech Center Arena looking to staff up before it begins hosting concerts, gaming competitions and other events. Coming in second place was a piece about workers at a local Starbucks vying to make it the chain's first Texas store to unionize.



Chalk that up to the Great Resignation? Hard to say, but it certainly looks like readers are paying close attention to employment matters.

Read on for our other most-read stories of the week — a mixed bag that includes San Antonio City Council shenanigans, a controversial self-help author and an outdoor screening of Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory. 

10. Right-wing favorite Jordan Peterson coming to San Antonio's Tobin Center on Thursday

9. Current Events: San Antonio lets the powerful cut to the front of the line for COVID relief funds

8. COVID-denier Ted Nugent's Detroit Muscle tour skipping San Antonio for Fredericksburg

7. Antisemitic flyer campaign targets homes in San Antonio's Alamo Heights neighborhood

6. San Antonio Botanical Garden's Foodie Cinema pairs Willy Wonka with chocolate-themed menu

5. San Antonio's Trinity University reclassified as National University, UTSA as R1 research school

4. San Antonio officer suspended after department says he made inappropriate remarks to coworker

3. San Antonio couple accused in beating death of 12-year-old left in their care

2. San Antonio Starbucks vying to be the first in Texas to unionize

1. San Antonio's Tech Port Center Arena is hiring as it prepares to open next month

  San Antonio Starbucks vying to be the first in Texas to unionize

  San Antonio officer suspended after department says he made inappropriate remarks to coworker

  City council votes to send $1.2 billion bond package to San Antonio voters in May

  During San Antonio stop, Beto O'Rourke pledges to go after those who profited from Winter Storm Uri

  San Antonio couple accused in beating death of 12-year-old left in their care

