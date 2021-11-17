Ted Cruz gets owned on Twitter (again) for trying to make dirty joke about Biden traveling to Nantucket 

click to enlarge Wikipedia Commons / Gage Skidmore

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz speaks at a 2021 event in Phoenix, Arizona.

Fresh from being ridiculed on Saturday Night Live for his fight with Big Bird, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, has subjected himself to a fresh round of online mockery. This time for trying troll President Joe Biden over his Thanksgiving plans.

See, The Hill's twitter account shared the news that the prez will be enjoying Turkey Day in Nantucket, Mass. And Cruz's mind instantly went to the back-of-the-school-bus limerick about a famous fellow so well endowed that he could orally pleasure himself.

Surely you remember that one. (It rhymes "suck it." Get it? Huh-huh-huh.)

At any rate, Cruz retweeted Biden and attached the first line of the limerick: "There once was a man from Nantucket..."

There once was a man from Nantucket…. https://t.co/hPcMnwlQxR — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) November 16, 2021

The senator's point? That despite his conservative creds, he's secretly got a potty mouth? That that his scholarship of limericks rivals his alleged knowledge of constitutional law? That Biden's phallus is so long that it drags the ground?

Beats us. (No pun intended. Seriously.)

But one thing we do know is that the Twitterverse responded with a fresh coat of shellac for Ol' Ted, who's either a masochist when it comes to this shit or reckons — much like a 4 year old — that even negative attention is attention.

Either way, these things seldom break Cruz's way, and once again folks reminded him — over and over — that he fled to Cancun during February's ice storm while hundreds of his constituents fucking died.

We'll share some of the highlights while you (and the rest of America) ponders just WTF point Cruz was trying to make here.

There once was a small “man” named Ted.

Who in a crisis to Mexico fled.

He said with a smirk

Because he’s a terrible jerk

“Don’t blame me, blame my daughters instead”. pic.twitter.com/75AHukc0WC — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) November 16, 2021

Does Ted Cruz know what the man from Nantucket limerick is about?



Because he basically tweeted that Joe Biden has big dick energy — 🦃Imani Gandied Yams🦃 (@AngryBlackLady) November 17, 2021

A loathsome old fellow named Ted

Loved Donald, a creep who once said,

“Your wife’s face is whack,

Your papa killed Jack,”

And Cruz followed wherever he led. https://t.co/zTKlXvUTok — Bill Prady (Taylor's Version) (@billprady) November 17, 2021

Cancun Cruz seems to take issue with Biden going to Nantucket for Thanksgiving. In other news, Heidi and Snowball Cruz started a GoFundMe to raise money to send Ted Cruz anywhere but home for Thanksgiving. — Amy Lynn👣❤ (@AmyAThatcher) November 16, 2021

Senator, are you in favor of lowering the eligible voting age? I only ask because it now appears that you spend the majority of your time trying to craft zingers for 11 year old boys to laugh and snicker at. https://t.co/HBfbqK8aoX — Brian Chovanec (@Brian_Chovanec) November 16, 2021

Ted Cruz criticizes Biden for going to Nantucket for Thanksgiving



Cruz fled to the Ritz in Cancun amid a deadly power grid failure, left his dog to freeze, blamed his daughters, incited the insurrectionists, attacked Big Bird, blocked nat’l security noms



Big Turd has no shame — Lindy Li (@lindyli) November 16, 2021

Not so sure you know the rest of this limerick. You might want to sit out travel advice also. Just saying. https://t.co/LNTZtXPo6X — Senator Jim Ananich (@jimananich) November 17, 2021

