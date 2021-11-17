Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

November 17, 2021

Ted Cruz gets owned on Twitter (again) for trying to make dirty joke about Biden traveling to Nantucket 

By
U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz speaks at a 2021 event in Phoenix, Arizona.
  • Wikipedia Commons / Gage Skidmore
  • U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz speaks at a 2021 event in Phoenix, Arizona.

Fresh from being ridiculed on Saturday Night Live for his fight with Big Bird, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, has subjected himself to a fresh round of online mockery. This time for trying troll President Joe Biden over his Thanksgiving plans.

See, The Hill's twitter account shared the news that the prez will be enjoying Turkey Day in Nantucket, Mass. And Cruz's mind instantly went to the back-of-the-school-bus limerick about a famous fellow so well endowed that he could orally pleasure himself.

Surely you remember that one. (It rhymes "suck it." Get it? Huh-huh-huh.)

At any rate, Cruz retweeted Biden and attached the first line of the limerick: "There once was a man from Nantucket..."

The senator's point? That despite his conservative creds, he's secretly got a potty mouth? That that his scholarship of limericks rivals his alleged knowledge of constitutional law? That Biden's phallus is so long that it drags the ground?

Beats us. (No pun intended. Seriously.)

But one thing we do know is that the Twitterverse responded with a fresh coat of shellac for Ol' Ted, who's either a masochist when it comes to this shit or reckons — much like a 4 year old — that even negative attention is attention.

Either way, these things seldom break Cruz's way, and once again folks reminded him — over and over — that he fled to Cancun during February's ice storm while hundreds of his constituents fucking died.

We'll share some of the highlights while you (and the rest of America) ponders just WTF point Cruz was trying to make here.

