Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

January 28, 2022 News » Texas News

Email
Print
Share

Ted Cruz sends fundraising email suggesting the FBI was behind the Jan. 6 insurrection 

By
click to enlarge U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz smirks from the stage at a 2019 event hosted by conservative group Turning Point USA. - WIKIMEDIA COMMONS / GAGE SKIDMORE
  • Wikimedia Commons / Gage Skidmore
  • U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz smirks from the stage at a 2019 event hosted by conservative group Turning Point USA.

Three weeks after groveling to Tucker Carlson to beg forgiveness for calling the Jan. 6 insurrection what it was — a "violent terrorist incident" — U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz has sent out a fundraising email suggesting the FBI orchestrated the attack.

Far-right conspiracy mongers including Fox News host Carlson have repeatedly pushed the bullshit notion that Deep State actors, including FBI agents, ginned up the Jan. 6 mob assault to discredit then-President Donald Trump.

That crackpot theory, of course, has been widely debunked. But that didn't stop Cruz, R-Texas, from seizing on it in a bid to separate far-right conspiracy kooks from their hard-earned lunch money. 

"What are they trying to hide now about the events of January 6, 2021?" Cruz asked in the Jan. 22 fundraising message. "I’m working hard to expose the full truth and shine a light on whether there was any FBI involvement on that day… and the liberal media can't stand it!"

Cruz is a skilled enough rhetorician to give himself wiggle room by framing his insinuations as questions rather than statements. Even so, the intent is crystal clear.

"Did ANY FBI agents or confidential informants actively participate in the events that day?" Cruz ponders before falsely claiming the agency regularly abused its power to do the Democrats' bidding. "We know the FBI has been misused in the past to target President Trump and our conservative movement and run interference for the Democrats."

Then Cruz drills down deep on a specific Jan. 6 theory popular in far-right circles, asking "Who is Ray Epps? Was Ray Epps a federal agent or informant?"

Right-wing pundits, including Carlson, have repeatedly, and without supporting facts, claimed Epps, a 60-year-old business owner who took part in the Jan. 6 pro-Trump rally was working for the FBI. The Washington Post recently spent more than 2,000 words explaining in excruciating detail why this has zero grounding in reality. But, hey, who needs facts?

After Cruz's fundraising missive surfaced, U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, one of just two Republicans willing to serve on the House committee investigating Jan. 6, blasted Cruz on Twitter for using his fundraising efforts to promote the "absolute lie" that Epps had any link to the FBI.

"@tedcruz could care less who he manipulates and what BS he spews," the congressman said. "I will never let you forget Teddy. You, Gaetz, Greene, Massie, etc."

Kinzinger's name checking certainly puts Cruz in with the correct company — a murderer's row of political opportunists including U.S. Reps. Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene, who have shown they're willing to rip the nation apart to pander to a fringe increasingly unmoored from reality.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Texas News »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Texas News

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Alamo Heights ISD joins San Antonio's substitute teacher bidding war. Here's what districts pay. Read More

  2. City of San Antonio to give away more than 2,000 fruit and nut trees at events scheduled through March Read More

  3. State of Texas votes to block San Antonio's long-planned development of Broadway corridor Read More

  4. Texas school district the latest to fall victim to GOP-driven 'furry' hysteria Read More

  5. Assclown Alert: Counting the campaign money with U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert of Texas Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 26, 2022

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2022 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation