Ted Cruz sends fundraising email suggesting the FBI was behind the Jan. 6 insurrection 

Three weeks after groveling to Tucker Carlson to beg forgiveness for calling the Jan. 6 insurrection what it was — a "violent terrorist incident" — U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz has sent out a fundraising email suggesting the FBI orchestrated the attack.
This is an absolute lie. @tedcruz could care less who he manipulates and what BS he spews.— Adam Kinzinger (@AdamKinzinger) January 22, 2022
I will never let you forget Teddy. You, Gaetz, Greene, Massie, etc. pic.twitter.com/7Hb4BahTcK
Kinzinger's name checking certainly puts Cruz in with the correct company — a murderer's row of political opportunists including U.S. Reps. Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene, who have shown they're willing to rip the nation apart to pander to a fringe increasingly unmoored from reality.Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.
Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club
Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.
Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.
Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.