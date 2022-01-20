Tejano Conjunto Festival returning to San Antonio's Rosedale Park May 16-22 

click to enlarge
Jaime Monzon
After being presented as an online event in 2021, the Tejano Conjunto Festival will return to Rosedale Park in May.
The Tejano Conjunto Festival is returning as an in-person event at San Antonio's Rosedale Park after streaming online last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
For its 40th anniversary, the festival will expand to five days, running May 16-22. In addition to the expected live performances in the park, the gathering will add a symposium about the history, development and future of Conjunto as well as a film festival centered on the genre, which will take place at the Guadalupe Theatre.
The festival will also feature an induction ceremony for the Conjunto Music Hall of Fame.
"We are so happy to be back in-person at Rosedale Park at an outside event as we’ve done for 40 years, and can’t wait to welcome back all of our old friends in the Conjunto world to hear and dance to the best in puro conjunto music," Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center Executive Director Cristina Ballí said in a statement.
Weekend passes to the Rosedale Park shows will be $40, while the symposium and film festival at the Guadalupe Theatre are free events. The Conjunto Music Hall of Fame induction ceremony on May 18, also at Rosedale Park, is ticketed separately.
According to a press release, the full schedule and lineup for the festival will be announced soon. Tickets will also available for purchase on the Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center's website
