Tejano Music Awards Fanfair will kick off at San Antonio's Market Square on Thursday 

Courtesy Photo / Los Texmaniacs
Max Baca y Los Texmaniacs are among the scheduled performers.
Grab your hat and boots, folks. The 42nd Annual Tejano Music Awards Fanfair is returning to San Antonio’s Historic Market Square this week.
Dozens of Tejano and conjunto artist will convene on the “Tejano Capital of the World” for the free, four-day event that typically draws tens of thousands. The fiesta gets underway at noon Thursday, March 17 and won't wind down until Sunday, March 20.
Food, drinks and Tejano attire will be available for purchase from vendors expected to fill Market Square. Guests can also meet their favorite musicians at autograph sessions scheduled during the event.
Among this year's scheduled performers are:
- Shelly Lares
- Stefani Montiel
- Monica Saldivar
- Isabel Marie
- The Lost Boys
- Max Baca y Los Texmaniacs
- Roger Velasquez & The Latin Legendz
- Eddie Gonzalez
- Homeboyz
- David Farias
- Mike Gonzalez & The Iconicz
- Los Chamacos
- Sunny Sauceda
- Laura Linda
- Conjunto Cats
- Jase Martin of The Electric Cowboys
- Patsy Torres
- Art Tigerina Band
- FAMA
- Rick Fuentes & The Brown Express
- Da Krazy Pimpz
- Emanuel J
- TJ Kings
- Texas Latino
- Ricardo Castillon y La Diferenzia
- La Fiebre
- Conjunto Romo
- Boni Mauricio
The Fanfare precedes the annual Tejano Music Awards Show, scheduled for this fall. The event is held in collaboration with the non-profit Texas Talent Musicians Association,
whose mission is to promote a greater appreciation and understanding of Tejano music.
Free, 12 p.m.-11 p.m. Thursday, March 17-Sunday, March 20, Historic Market Square, 514 W. Commerce St., tejanomusicawards.com.
