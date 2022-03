Tejano Music Awards Fanfair will kick off at San Antonio's Market Square on Thursday 

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Los Texmaniacs

Max Baca y Los Texmaniacs are among the scheduled performers.

Shelly Lares



Stefani Montiel



Monica Saldivar



Isabel Marie



The Lost Boys



Max Baca y Los Texmaniacs



Roger Velasquez & The Latin Legendz



Eddie Gonzalez



Homeboyz



David Farias



Mike Gonzalez & The Iconicz



Los Chamacos



Sunny Sauceda



Laura Linda



Conjunto Cats



Jase Martin of The Electric Cowboys



Patsy Torres



Art Tigerina Band



FAMA



Rick Fuentes & The Brown Express



Da Krazy Pimpz



Emanuel J



TJ Kings



Texas Latino



Ricardo Castillon y La Diferenzia



La Fiebre



Conjunto Romo



Boni Mauricio







Grab your hat and boots, folks. The 42nd Annual Tejano Music Awards Fanfair is returning to San Antonio’s Historic Market Square this week.Dozens of Tejano and conjunto artist will convene on the “Tejano Capital of the World” for the free, four-day event that typically draws tens of thousands. The fiesta gets underway at noon Thursday, March 17 and won't wind down until Sunday, March 20.Food, drinks and Tejano attire will be available for purchase from vendors expected to fill Market Square. Guests can also meet their favorite musicians at autograph sessions scheduled during the event.Among this year's scheduled performers are:The Fanfare precedes the annual Tejano Music Awards Show, scheduled for this fall. The event is held in collaboration with the non-profit Texas Talent Musicians Association, whose mission is to promote a greater appreciation and understanding of Tejano music.