Ten stylish 100-year-old homes for sale right now in San Antonio for $250,000 or less 

Area homebuyers got daunting news this week when the San Antonio Board of Realtors reported that median home prices are closing in on the $300,000 mark. In August, the median price for a San Antonio home hit $298,200, up nearly 16% from a year ago, according to the data.With prices rising that fast, it can look like landing a home — much less an older home with some character — is an unattainable goal. Well, unless you want to buy a complete wreck and figure the finer intricacies of plumbing, carpentry and electrical work.Before you pack up a U-Haul and blow town, though, you might want to take a look these stylish Alamo City homes that are all listed for under $250,000. Every one of them is over 100 years old — meaning plenty of character — and they're all move-in ready.