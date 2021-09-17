Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

September 17, 2021 Slideshows » News

Ten stylish 100-year-old homes for sale right now in San Antonio for $250,000 or less 

By San Antonio Current Staff
Area homebuyers got daunting news this week when the San Antonio Board of Realtors reported that median home prices are closing in on the $300,000 mark. In August, the median price for a San Antonio home hit $298,200, up nearly 16% from a year ago, according to the data.

With prices rising that fast, it can look like landing a home — much less an older home with some character — is an unattainable goal. Well, unless you want to buy a complete wreck and figure the finer intricacies of plumbing, carpentry and electrical work.

Before you pack up a U-Haul and blow town, though, you might want to take a look these stylish Alamo City homes that are all listed for under $250,000. Every one of them is over 100 years old — meaning plenty of character — and they're all move-in ready.

All photos and listing info via Realtor.com
OF 100
PREV NEXT
106 Regina St., 1914
$199,999
455 University Ave, 1920
$250,000
635 Cincinnati Ave, 1919
$250,000
105 Fairbanks Ave, 1910
$234,000
36 Uvalde St, 1917
$244,000
1915 Virginia Blvd, 1919
$220,000
532 Schley Ave, 1905
$198,000
2655 E Commerce St, 1920
$153,900
1527 Dawson St, 1920
$174,000
125 Buford, 1920
$220,000
