January 11, 2022 News » Texas News

Texans are the fourth-best kissers in the U.S. ... according to Texans 

By
click image A recent survey by a maker of engagement rings asked residents of U.S. states to rate their own kissing skills. - PEXELS / VANESSA GARCIA
  • Pexels / Vanessa Garcia
  • A recent survey by a maker of engagement rings asked residents of U.S. states to rate their own kissing skills.
Pucker up now, ya'll!

Who knew it, but Texans are the fourth-best kissers in the U.S., according to a “lighthearted” new survey conducted by Shane Co., a jewelry maker that specializes in engagement rings.



Its source for this romantic revelation? Why, Texans themselves.

To gather its data, Shane surveyed more than 2,300 U.S. residents, making sure to quiz at least 50 in every state. Researchers asked respondents to rate their own kissing prowess on a scale from 1 to 5, with 1 being the worst and 5 being "Aphrodite’s equal."

Floridians topped the rankings, declaring themselves the country’s best kissers. The Sunshine State rated a 3.82 out of 5, or 7.86% above the national average of 3.54. Texans rated themselves at 5.19% above the national average, landing at fourth and following New York and Nevada, which came in at 7.51% and 6.42%, respectively.

We're not sure how the Florida Man phenomenon plays into that state's self-assurance when it comes to mouth-on-mouth action. However, we do know that Texans, Nevadans and New Yorkers tend to think a little highly of themselves — and not just when it comes to locking lips.

As part of the survey, Shane also asked questions aimed at uncovering smooching preferences by gender and generation. Turns out that more than 1 in 5 Baby Boomer respondents say they never kiss their partner. Sad news indeed. 

