November 02, 2021 Food & Drink » Drink

Texans can now order booze and snacks from Spec’s via new partnership with DoorDash 

click to enlarge Texans can now order booze and snacks from Spec’s via new partnership with DoorDash. - PHOTO COURTESY SPEC'S
Couch potatoes now have one more way to get their snacks and booze delivered right to their door, thanks to a new partnership between Texas-based Spec’s Wine, Spirits & Finer Foods and DoorDash.

The companies on Tuesday announced the addition of a new alcohol category within the food delivery app, which will give those of legal age the option to enjoy alcohol delivery on-demand from 175 Spec’s locations across Texas. Spec's has nine San Antonio-area locations.



"We are happy to partner with DoorDash to enable our customers to access products from our portfolio of locations across the state,” President and Owner of Spec's John Rydman said in a release. "Our wide selection of beverage … products are requested by many of our online customers, but some were previously unavailable for on-demand access, even on our own app, until now.”

To take advantage of the new partnership, DoorDash users must first upload their ID for age verification. Receipt of the alcoholic goods must also be face-to-face so Dashers can visually verify age and identity.

The partnership marks the largest on-demand alcohol selection for DoorDash customers in Texas to date. To celebrate, the companies are offering a 20% discount code on Spec’s orders of $25 or more. From Nov. 2-17, DoorDash customers can use the promo code 204TX at checkout for the discount.

