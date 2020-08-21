Texas' 10 Most Insane Weekend Getaway Rentals 

August 21, 2020
San Antonio Current Staff
There's a good chance you're planning some getaway time before summer comes to a close. There's also a good chance that will involve finding a place to rest for a night or two via Airbnb.
To help make for a lively stay, we rounded up 10 of Texas' most offbeat Airbnb rental options. Whether it's a nomad's yurt in Wimberley, an off-grid adobe dome near Big Bend or an Airstream trailer painted with giant eyes in Terlingua, these crazy accommodations are bound to make your trip even more memorable.
Photos and listing information courtesy of Airbnb
