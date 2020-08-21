VOTE NOW IN THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO® READERS CHOICE POLL!

August 21, 2020

Texas' 10 Most Insane Weekend Getaway Rentals 

By San Antonio Current Staff
There's a good chance you're planning some getaway time before summer comes to a close. There's also a good chance that will involve finding a place to rest for a night or two via Airbnb.

To help make for a lively stay, we rounded up 10 of Texas' most offbeat Airbnb rental options. Whether it's a nomad's yurt in Wimberley, an off-grid adobe dome near Big Bend or an Airstream trailer painted with giant eyes in Terlingua, these crazy accommodations are bound to make your trip even more memorable.

Photos and listing information courtesy of Airbnb
Private, Romantic Yurt , Wimberley
$276 per night
This yurt is the perfect spot for Central Texas glamping. The hand-embroidered tent adds a pop of color to the Mongolian-style dwelling.
Weinland House Log Cabin,, Fredericksburg
$180 per night
For anyone who loves American history but hates roughing it, this is the AirBNB for you. This log cabin was originally built in 1863 in Tennessee, but was relocated to Texas, reassembled and upgraded with all the modern amenities you may want or need.
Off-Grid Adobe Dome, Terlingua
$101 per night
This adobe dome near Big Bend National Park is advertised as "off-grid," but don't worry — you'll still have access to WiFi.
Fully Equipped 52' Houseboat, Kernah
$121 per night
The floating home is decked out with all the necessities of modern life, including air conditioning, two flatscreen TVs and electric recliners. It's docked in the marina of a natural bird sanctuary, so you can lie out on the deck as you see the costal birds of Texas in their natural habitat.
Ryders Treehouse, Baird
$250 per night
This AirBNB in the middle of an 800-acre ranch looks like the most epic treehouse of our childhood dreams — perfect for a grownup version of backyard sleepovers.
The Pumphouse, Fredericksburg
$202 per night
This pump house — located a five minute drive from Fredricksburg's boutique-lined Main Street — has been converted into a chic and cozy AirBNB, with modern style and even a hot tub to enjoy.
The Tiny Farmhouse, Hondo
$77 per night
This tiny cabin features epic Hill Country views. With no WiFi or TV and an hour's drive from the big city, this place is perfect for couples to get some quality time together away from it all.
The Tree House, Tyler
$95 per night
Always loved treehouses but afraid of heights? This two-story dwelling with wall-to-wall windows tucked deep in the pine tree forest may be just the place for you.
Desert Diva, Terlingua
$90 per night
The reflective tin roof of this classic 1967 Airstream promises to keep you safe from the heat in the middle of Terlingua desert while you wait to do some epic stargazing during the cool night. The travel trailer's eye-conic paint job adds the perfect final touch.
Zo's Relic, Amarillo
$80 per night
This shabby chic guest house sits behind a 1920s home in a historic district of Amarillo. The artsy AirBNB is becked in color and pattern throughout, including the yard, which features a fence painted with Alice in Wonderland-themed murals.
