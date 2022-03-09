Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

March 09, 2022 News » Texas News

Email
Print
Share

Texas AG Ken Paxton loses appeal over investigation of transgender teen’s family 

By
click to enlarge A state appeals court has handed Texas AG Ken Paxton a defeat. - WIKIMEDIA COMMONS / U.S. DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE
  • Wikimedia Commons / U.S. Department of Justice
  • A state appeals court has handed Texas AG Ken Paxton a defeat.
A Texas appeals court has swatted down Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's request to move forward on a child abuse investigation into parents who helped their transgender teen obtain gender-affirming care.

The decision, handed down Wednesday by the Third Court of Appeals, halts a state investigation into the family, who successfully sued in a lower court to stop the probe. The new ruling also allows that same court to hold a hearing in which the American Civil Liberties Union and Lambda Legal will ask the judge to block Texas from investigating other parents who provide gender-affirming care for their kids.



The legal battle transpired after Paxton, a Republican, issued a nonbinding opinion last month classifying gender-reassignment procedures and hormonal medication under the state's definition of child abuse. Gov. Greg Abbott, a fellow GOPer, subsequently issued a directive that state child welfare workers investigate families who seek such care for their children.

“This crisis in Texas is continuing every day, with state leaders weaponizing the Department of Family and Protective Services to investigate families, invade their privacy, and trample on the rights of parents simply for providing the best possible health care for their kids under the guidance of doctors and medical best practices. This appeal was always groundless and DFPS and the courts need to stop this egregious government overreach,” ALCU of Texas attorney Brian Klosterboer told the Texas Tribune

Paxton's original opinion contradicts advice from mainstream medical and childcare organizations, and human rights groups have widely condemned Abbott's order.

Texas has opened at least five child welfare investigations into parents of trans children since Abbott's order, according to the Texas Tribune, which notes that the actual number is likely higher.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

More Texas News »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Texas News

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio private high school ranked as one of the 10 best in Texas Read More

  2. San Antonio police arrest officer over patrol vehicle found abandoned on train tracks Read More

  3. San Antonio hires Austin's 'Noise Whisperer' to find middle ground on revisions to noise ordinance Read More

  4. Investigators doubt San Antonio police officer's story about cruiser found abandoned on train tracks Read More

  5. Castroville police chief resigns following accusations he repeatedly used N-word during investigation Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 23, 2022

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

City Guide
College Guide
Flavor
Holiday Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2022 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation