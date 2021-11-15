Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

November 15, 2021

Texas among the 15 most overweight and obese U.S. states 

Texas is among the 15 most overweight and obese states in America, according to new research.
  • Unsplash / Towfiqu Barbhuiya
  • Texas is among the 15 most overweight and obese states in America, according to new research.
They say everything is bigger in the Lone Star State. Apparently, that includes its residents.

A new study by personal-finance website WalletHub named Texas the 11th-fattest U.S. state.



The analysis compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across three key dimensions: the prevalence of obese and overweight residents, their obesity-related health consequences and food-and-fitness factors.

When it came to the percentage of obese adults, Texas ranks 12th in the nation, according to the data. What’s more, the state landed at No. 11 in its percentage of obese children, 11th in percentage of physically inactive adults and 5th in the percentage of adults with high cholesterol.

Texas keeps inching toward the top of WalletHub's overall rankings, up four spots from No. 15 in the site's 2020 study.

