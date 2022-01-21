Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

January 21, 2022 Arts » Things to Do

Texas art website Glasstire shouts out Rachel Comminos exhibition at San Antonio's Rojo Gallery 

click image "Going Through It" installation by Rachel Comminos at Rojo Gallery - INSTAGRAM / ROJO.ETC
  • Instagram / rojo.etc
  • "Going Through It" installation by Rachel Comminos at Rojo Gallery
Texas visual art magazine Glasstire highlighted Rachel Comminos' solo exhibition "Going Through It" as one of this week's top five art events in Texas. "Going Through It" is currently on view at Rojo Gallery, located in the 1906 S. Flores art complex.

"Going Though It" features a collection of Comminos' abstract fiber works, through which the artist dives into self-exploration, manifested through repetition, pattern and texture.




In Comminos' artist statement on "Going Through It," she describes how she hopes her work will connect with others.

"In my abstractions through fiber work, I open a wider narrative and invite my audience to relate to the familiar found within my work," Comminos said. "There is no disconnect between myself and my work. I'm right there, and I'm going through it."

Comminos is a multidisciplinary visual artist based out of Harlingen, Texas, and holds a Bachelor of Arts in Studio Art from the University of Texas at San Antonio. She is currently focused on textile work and design.

"Going Through It" is on view by appointment at Rojo Gallery through February 26.

