November 05, 2021 News » Texas News

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sues White House over new business vaccine rules 

By
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is on a crusade to enforce fellow Republican Gov. Greg Abbott's orders barring government entities from requiring facemasks and vaccinations to combat COVID-19.
  • Courtesy Photo / Texas Attorney General's Office
  • Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is on a crusade to enforce fellow Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s orders barring government entities from requiring facemasks and vaccinations to combat COVID-19.
Can't say we didn't see this one coming.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued the Biden White House on Friday over its new rule requiring large businesses to mandate vaccines for their workers or conduct frequent COVID-19 testing. The federal order, announced less than 24 hours ago, applies to private employers with staffs of 100 or more and takes effect January 4.



Biden's rule would preempt state and municipal laws, including GOP Gov. Greg Abbott's ban on vaccine mandates in Texas, which Paxton, a fellow Republican, has sued multiple times to uphold.

In an emailed statement, Paxton called the Biden administration's new initiative  a "breathtaking abuse of federal power," echoing Abbott's frequent talking point that vaccination mandates trample Texans' individual rights.

Friday's lawsuit follows a week behind a separate suit Paxton filed against the White House for its requirement that federal contractors require vaccinations of their employees.

"Vaccination is the single best pathway out of this pandemic," Biden said Thursday in a statement about the rule extending vaccination requirements to large businesses. "And while I would have much preferred that requirements not become necessary, too many people remain unvaccinated for us to get out of this pandemic for good. So I instituted requirements — and they are working."

Republican-controlled Texas and Florida have been in a neck-and-neck contest to openly defy the Biden administration's directives on COVID-19 protections. With 53.6% of its population vaccinated, Texas ranks 28th among U.S. states in overall vaccination rates, while Florida ranks 22nd with a vaccination rate of just shy of 60%.

A recent study in medical journal The Lancet used computer modeling to compare the Texas and Florida against states that have hit high vaccination benchmarks to determine how many cases, hospitalizations and deaths the two GOP-controlled states could have avoided.

Texas and Florida could have dodged a total of 1.3 million COVID-19 cases, 95,000 hospital admissions and 22,000 deaths, according to the analysis.

