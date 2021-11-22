Texas-based Blue Bell ice cream releases three holiday-inspired flavors 

Texans with a penchant for the nutmeg-heavy notes of holiday eggnog are in luck, as Brenham-based Blue Bell ice cream has released a new flavor reminiscent of the boozy wintertime tipple.
Sadly, there’s no alcohol in it, but we’ll forgive them that.
Eggnog is one of three holiday flavors released by the company, according to its social media feed. Blue Bell has also released Peppermint and Christmas Cookie flavors — all three are available in stores starting today.
The eggnog rendition features eggnog-flavored French ice cream, flecks of nutmeg and a whipped topping, a news release states. The Christmas Cookies flavor is loaded with chocolate chip, snickerdoodle and sugar cookies, and the Peppermint includes — you guessed it — peppermint candy pieces.
The three flavors are available in the half-gallon size while supplies last.
