Texas-based Shiner Beer releases Bruja’s Brew, the first in new Tex Hex IPA series 

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Shiner Bock

Shiner's new Bruja’s Brew is sold in 6- and 12-pack cans.

The brewery behind Texas' iconic Shiner Bock has launched the first in its new, three-beer Tex Hex IPA series: Bruja’s Brew.Bruja’s Brew is an India Pale Ale brewed with cactus water and Amarillo hops — an ode to the brand’s Texas roots. According to tasting notes, the brew delivers a hops-forward aroma and flavor that's a mix of bright, citrusy, resinous and tropical.“Shiner fans have demanded that we get back in the IPA category, and we believe Tex Hex delivers in a groundbreaking way,” Shiner Beers marketing chief Matt Pechman said in a release. “With unique Southwestern ingredients like cactus water, and a taste that we know connects with IPA drinkers, we are incredibly proud of this beer.”Bruja’s Brew weighs in at 7% ABV and is rolling out in limited Texas distribution this month. Shiner plans a full-scale national launch this spring. It will be sold in 6- and 12-pack cans, with additional formats coming in the future.