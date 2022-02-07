Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

February 07, 2022

Texas-based Shiner Beer releases Candied Pecan Ale, just in time for colder weather 

click image Shiner Beer's Candied Pecan Ale is made with roasted pecans from Millican Pecan Company in San Saba, Texas. - INSTAGRAM / SHINERBEER
  • Shiner Beer's Candied Pecan Ale is made with roasted pecans from Millican Pecan Company in San Saba, Texas.
Texas-based Shiner Beer has released a limited edition Candied Pecan Ale, just in time for bonfire-worthy winter weather.

The brew, which is on grocery and liquor store shelves now, weighs in at 6% ABV and is made with roasted pecans from Millican Pecan Company in San Saba, Texas — known as the pecan capital of the world.



click to enlarge Shiner Beer's Candied Pecan Ale is made with roasted pecans from Millican Pecan Company in San Saba, Texas. - COURTESY SHINER BEER
  • Courtesy Shiner Beer
According to tasting notes, the new brew features roasted nut flavor with sweet notes of caramel, vanilla and brown sugar. The brewery says Shiner Candied Pecan Ale nicely complements warming comfort foods such as steamy hot pretzels, beer cheese and cured meats.

The sweet and nutty sipper won’t be on shelves long — it’s headed back into hibernation at the end of February. It’s available in six packs of 12 ounce bottles.

