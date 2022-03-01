Texas' biggest medical cannabis supplier offers highest-THC gummy allowed under state program 

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Texas Original Compassionate Cultivation

Texas' largest medical cannabis company's line of gummy products now includes the highest dosage legally available under the state's medical marijuana program, which was revamped last year.The new gummies launched by Texas Original Compassionate Cultivation (TXOG) contain 20 mg of THC, the psychoactive compound in weed that produces a high. Officials with the Austin-based company said the dosage allows patients to ingest less product to reach their prescribed amounts of THC and to experience longer relief.TXOG tested the new gummies on patients with post-traumatic stress disorder to determine their effectiveness. Most of the participants use medical cannabis to counteract pain, insomnia and anxiety.During the last session of the Texas Legislature, lawmakers voted to expand the state's restrictive medial marijuana program to include more types of patients, including people with PTSD and chronic pain. They also expanded the THC percentage allowed in products from .05% to 1%."Patients are experiencing smooth, lasting effects with a quicker onset and are leaving their heavy, traditional pharmaceuticals behind," said Morris Denton, TXOG's chief executive officer. "It is an honor to work alongside our patients and their physicians to develop and deliver safe, natural, high-quality medicine that provides life-changing relief to Texans."For those who care about such things, the new gummies are strawberry passion fruit-flavored.