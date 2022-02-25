San Antonio-tied Stone Cold Steve Austin tag teams with California brewery for second collaboration 

click image
-
Instagram / curbs1deher0
-
Wrestling legend Stone Cold Steve Austin performs a stunt with beer at a wrestling event.
Texas-born wrestling legend Stone Cold Steve Austin will be in Ft. Worth March 31 to launch a new collaborative beer dubbed Broken Skull American Lager.
Broken Skull is a 4.8% ABV lager brewed with 100% Contessa hops — a cross between the Fuggle hop and the American classic Cascade hop. According to tasting notes, the brew is smooth with a crisp finish, and delivers a classic lager flavor.
click to enlarge
-
Courtesy El Segundo Brewing
-
Stone Cold Steve Austin poses with new Broken Skull American Lager.
The partnership is the second between the one-time San Antonio resident and California-based El Segundo Brewing, who first tag-teamed to create Broken Skull IPA, released in 2014.
Austin and El Segundo Brewing will host a launch event at Fort Worth music venue Billy Bob’s on Thursday, March 31, timing the beer launch to coincide with WrestleMania weekend. The retired WWE brawler will be present to celebrate the launch with fans and introduce the evening’s entertainment, country-rock band Reckless Kelly.
“I am truly proud to bring Broken Skull American Lager to the great state of Texas with El Segundo Brewing Company,” Austin said in a release. “I was born in Austin, played football at UNT in Denton, and started my pro wrestling career at the world famous Sportatorium in Dallas. I look forward to celebrating this illustrious event at the most iconic Honky Tonk club in Texas, Billy Bob’s."
The lager will be available for purchase after March 17 in Texas H-E-B, Total Wine & More, Spec’s and Central Market stores.
Austin is one of many famous Texans to make their way into the alcohol space, including former Dallas Cowboy Troy Aikman
and country music artist Randy Rogers
.
