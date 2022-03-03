Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

March 03, 2022 News » Texas News

Email
Print
Share

Texas congressman Van Taylor suspends campaign after admitting to affair with former jihadi bride 

By
Van Taylor suspended his re-election campaign after admitting to having a 7 month affair with a former ISIS bride. - U.S. HOUSE OFFICE OF PHOTOGRAPHY/FRANMARIE METZLER
  • U.S. House Office of Photography/Franmarie Metzler
  • Van Taylor suspended his re-election campaign after admitting to having a 7 month affair with a former ISIS bride.
U.S Rep. Republican Van Taylor, R-Plano, suspended his re-election campaign after admitting to having a nearly year-long affair with a former Jihadi bride, the Dallas Morning News reported.

Taylor suspended his campaign following the March 1 Texas GOP primary in which he was forced into a runoff with former Collin County Judge Keith Self. The allegations against Taylor, first elected to represent Texas' 3rd District in 2019, were made by former Jihadi-wife Tania Joya during an interview with right-wing media outlets 36 hours before the polls opened.



"About a year ago, I made a horrible mistake that has caused deep hurt and pain among those I love most in this world," Taylor said in a press release on Wednesday. "I had an affair, it was wrong, and it was the greatest failure of my life. I want to apologize for the pain I have caused with my indiscretion, most of all to my wife Anne and our three daughters."

Joya claims that her affair with the former U.S Marine and Iraq combat veteran began in October 2020. The alleged relationship ended last June, but not before the married congressman and father of three allegedly gave Joya a departing gift of $5,000 to help her pay off her credit card debt the Daily Mail reports.

London-born Joya was previously married to Texas native John Georgelas. Along with their three children, the couple reportedly relocated to northern Syria in 2013 so that Georgelas, who changed his name to Yaha Abu Hassan, could join ISIS.

Life as a jihadi wife didn't suit Joya, according to news reports. She fled to Turkey only three weeks after arriving in Syria, eventually making her way back to Plano with her children and moving in with relatives, the Dallas Morning News reported. It's unclear how the self-described "family-man" and veteran met the former ISIS fighter's wife.

In light of Taylor suspending his campaign, Judge Keith Self is the presumptive Republican nominee and will face off against Democrat Sandeep Srivastava.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

More Texas News »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Texas News

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Billionaire Elon Musk caught deep-throating spiropapa in South Texas town of Brownsville Read More

  2. Texas vlogger claims he's helping Russian soldiers 'fight fascism' and 'liberate' Ukraine Read More

  3. Greg Casar wins nom for San Antonio House district; Cuellar and Cisneros headed to likely runoff Read More

  4. Bad Takes: Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick's rage at Critical Race Theory is only his latest distraction attempt Read More

  5. ACLU and Lambda Legal sue to block Texas from investigating parents of transgender youth Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 23, 2022

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

City Guide
College Guide
Flavor
Holiday Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2022 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation