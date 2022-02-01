Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

February 01, 2022

Texas elected officials and activists kick off weed decriminalization drive in San Marcos 

click to enlarge CJ Cetina and Elle Cross collect signatures at the San Marcos Flea Market. - COURTESY PHOTO / MANO AMIGA
  • Courtesy Photo / Mano Amiga
  • CJ Cetina and Elle Cross collect signatures at the San Marcos Flea Market.

The effort to decriminalize weed in nearby San Marcos is looking less and less like a pipe dream.

On Tuesday, officeholders and political candidates joined activists at an event trumpeting a month of signature-gathering on the Texas State University campus. Reform advocates are pushing to collect the 4,400 signatures needed to put a decriminalization measure on the November ballot.


In addition to activists groups Mano Amiga, Ground Game Texas and others, the event along the campus quad featured appearances from Democratic State Rep. Erin Zweiner and Democratic Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra, along with four Texas House candidates and a contender for Hays County judge.

Officials with Mano Amiga have said the city's cite-and-release policy for marijuana possession still financially burdens people ticketed under the program. Additionally, a bust under the existing rules still jeopardizes students' access to federal financial aid and residents' access to government housing.

