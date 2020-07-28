VOTE NOW IN THE BET OF SAN ANTONIO® READERS CHOICE POLL!

Tuesday, July 28, 2020

Texas’ First Legal Cannabis Hemp Farm is Just Up the Road From San Antonio Near Boerne

Posted By on Tue, Jul 28, 2020 at 11:12 AM

Back in April, the team at Pur IsoLabs was granted a Texas Department of Agriculture license to produce cannabis hemp. Now, nearly three months later, owners Austin and Jennifer Ruple are beginning to see the fruits of their labor, KENS5 reports.

"The Texas Department of Agriculture issued our license in April, so we started with our seeds about the end of April," Austin told the news station. "We started going into the greenhouse about the end of May and then out into the field here in the last two weeks."



In 2019, Texas lawmakers passed the Hemp Farming Act, opening the doors for farmers in the state to grow hemp, which closely resemble cannabis marijuana plants but have a lower level of THC. Tetrahydrocannabinol — or THC — is one of at least 113 cannabinoids identified in cannabis, and is the substance in it that gets people high.

Anything less than .3% THC is considered hemp, Austin Ruple explained to KENS5, and anything over that amount is considered marijuana. The Ruples harvest the hemp and extract the essential ingredients to produce a variety of products from oils to juices.

Their shop, located near Boerne in the town of Bergheim, offers a broad range of hemp products, including tinctures, oils, salves, lotions, water-soluble beverage additive drops and pet products.

“It’s about growing a healthy plant that God gave us and incorporating its extracts into products so we can serve Texans well,” Austin Ruple told KENS5.

The Ruples are offering tours of the farm through September. Those interested in touring the facility are asked to call ahead to schedule a tour with the staff.

