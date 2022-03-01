Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

March 01, 2022

Texas gets a failing grade on medical-marijuana advocacy group's annual report card 

By
click to enlarge Marijuana plants grow in an indoor facility. - RYAN LANGE / UNSPLASH
  • Ryan Lange / UnSplash
  • Marijuana plants grow in an indoor facility.
Texas is one of 13 U.S. states and territories to receive a failing grade on national medical cannabis advocacy group Americans for Safe Access' 2021 report card.

ASA's annual "State of the States" report analyzes each state's medical marijuana program, rating it on factors including access, affordability, legal protection, product availability and product testing and labeling.



Even though the Texas Legislature last year expanded the Lone Star State's medical marijuana program, it remains one of the most restrictive in the nation, something reflected in the state's failing grade.

While Texas' "tiny" registry of just over 3,500 patients grew 46% over the past year, the report notes that just two retailers are open in the state. Both are located in Austin but make deliveries to satellite locations in other major cities, including San Antonio.

"State legislators should address this critical lack of access," the report notes. "For a state as large as Texas, two retailers in a single city won’t cover it, even with the registry as small as it is."

ASA also recommended Texas scrap its current list of qualifying conditions, saying patients and doctors should be allowed to make their treatment decisions together rather than have them dictated by lawmakers.

Maine received the highest grade on ASA's report card at a B, and Illinois ranked second with a B-. They were the only two states to earn more than a C.

