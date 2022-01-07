Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

January 07, 2022

Texas GOP posts meme saying if people can wait in line for COVID tests, they can vote in person 

click to enlarge The Texas Republican Party unleashed a flurry of angry responses when it posted this meme Friday. - TWITTER SCREEN CAPTURE / TEXASGOP
  • Twitter Screen Capture / TexasGOP
  • The Texas Republican Party unleashed a flurry of angry responses when it posted this meme Friday.

The Texas GOP faced a blast of online criticism Friday afternoon for posting a meme declaring, "If you can wait in line for a covid test, you can wait in line to vote."

The meme, which shows a line of people waiting to receive COVID-19 tests on an urban sidewalk, appears to be an attempted slam of voting rights groups' repeated call for Texas to expand voting access rather than limit it based on bogus fraud claims

And in an attempt further own the libs, the party followed up with two more tweets declaring "wow, this made the pronouns in bio people big mad" and "Masks are dumb."

Even though Texas has some of the nation's most restrictive voting laws, the GOP-controlled state legislature rammed through new voting restrictions that stop local elections administrators from allowing innovations such as 24-hour voting and drive-through voting to increase turnout. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott also fought court battles to prevent the expansion of voting by mail during the thick of the pandemic.

Little surprise then that Twitter users unleashed a flurry of scorn Friday, calling out the Texas GOP for the tone-deaf meme, posted as a wave of new COVID infections sweeps the state, leaving 9,216 people in the hospital.

Some flamed the party for the poor taste of the meme, others for its faulty logic. Others shared their opinions on the real reason Republican politicians are so eager to limit voting access.

In response to that last tweet, we're not sure either.

But, then again, this is the same Texas GOP whose website was down for days following a hack done in protest to the state's near-total ban on abortion. Experts said the lengthy delay likely came down to the party's failure to establish a backup site — a common failsafe used by professional web developers.

