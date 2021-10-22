Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

October 22, 2021

Texas groups team up to offer $200,000 in grants to support women-owned restaurants 

Two Texas organizations have teamed up to offer $200,000 in grants to support women-owned restaurants.
  • Two Texas organizations have teamed up to offer $200,000 in grants to support women-owned restaurants.
The Texas Conference for Women and the Texas Restaurant Association have joined forces to provide $200,000 in new funding to support women-owned restaurants.

The initiative will offer $2,500 grants to more than 80 women-owned restaurants through a process jointly administered by the organizations.



The grant application process is open now. To qualify, restauranteurs must be operating an eatery that's open and plans to remain open, and they must be able to prove a minimum of 51% female ownership. Independent restaurant chains qualify for the grant.

The nonprofit, non-partisan Texas Conference for Women is spearheading relief efforts for women-owned businesses because they have been disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the organization.

“Over the past 18 months, women’s progress in the workplace has been set back three decades due to COVID, a lack of childcare and the absence of paid family and medical leave policy,” Carla Piñeyro Sublett, Texas Conference for Women Board President, said in a release. “As a community of women supporting women, the Texas Conference for Women is committed to doing everything we can to support ... all working women.”

This is the second consecutive year the organizations have teamed up to provide relief for Texas women-owned restaurants. In 2020, the initiative distributed a total of $175,000 through $2,500 grants to more than 70 restaurants.

