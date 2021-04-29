Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, April 29, 2021

Texas House passes bill to expand access to state's medical marijuana program

Posted By on Thu, Apr 29, 2021 at 12:42 PM

click to enlarge A worker at Texas Original Compassionate Cultivation harvests buds from marijuana plants. - COURTESY PHOTO / TEXAS ORIGINAL COMPASSIONATE CULTIVATION
  • Courtesy Photo / Texas Original Compassionate Cultivation
  • A worker at Texas Original Compassionate Cultivation harvests buds from marijuana plants.
The Texas House has approved a bill to allow people with a wider variety of ailments to access the state's medical marijuana program, the Texas Tribune reports. It would also boost the potency of pot prescribed to patients.

House Bill 1535 would expand the state's compassionate use program to include people with chronic pain, those with PTSD and all cancer patients. Currently, only those with a limited number of diagnoses, including terminal cancer, seizure disorders, autism and intractable epilepsy, can legally access pot in the state.



What's more, the proposal would raise the cap for THC — the compound in marijuana that produces a high — allowed in prescription pot from 0.5% to 5%, the Tribune reports.

At present, just 3,500 people are enrolled in the state's compassionate use program. Critics have complained that the program is restricted to too few patients and that the potency of prescription marijuana is far too low.

The Senate will now consider the bill, which was authored by Rep. Stephanie Klick, R-Fort Worth, who wrote the 2015 bill creating the state's compassionate use program.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More Cannabis News »

Trending

Donella Drive drops a second powerful EP after a significant lineup change
Saint City Saint? Epicure Hugh Daschbach turns his attention to helping hospitality workers
Assclown Alert: Peddling election-fraud snake oil with Texas State Sen. Bryan Hughes
Puppeteer and UTSA senior Bradley Freeman Jr. joins Sesame Workshop’s new initiative on race
Glitter Political: District 2 council candidate Nneka Cleaver's strength is bringing people together
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio’s Alamo Ranch area will soon welcome a marijuana-themed sandwich franchise Read More

  2. Texas State Sen. Roland Gutierrez of San Antonio releases pro-pot legalization documentary on 4/20 Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 21, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation