Texas is among the top 5 states where people tweet about wanting to quit their stupid-ass jobs 

I’m going to quit my job, run away to the woods and do something with turquoise— ryliiiii (@dragonslayer367) October 19, 2021
I would like to quit my job. I think I’m at a point where I could and make it work. But my bank account has a different opinion on the matter.— Mr. Nimbus (@kevin_jerrell) October 13, 2021
And this Twitter chatter isn't just talk. Per the U.S. Labor Department, August was a big month for people actively quitting their jobs, with 4.3 million people — or 3% of the country's workforce — giving the big F-U to their employers.
shoutout to the youtube channel that inspired me to quit my terrible abusive day job— lauren badillo milici 🔪 (@motelsiren) October 13, 2021
