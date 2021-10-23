Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

October 23, 2021 News » Texas News

Email
Print
Share

Texas is among the top 5 states where people tweet about wanting to quit their stupid-ass jobs 

By
click to enlarge Definitely not a real tweet from a real person ... - SCREENGRAB / TWITTER
  • Screengrab / Twitter
  • Definitely not a real tweet from a real person ...
From Network, Bridget Jones's Diary, Office Space, Jerry Maguire, The Devil Wears Prada and our personal favorite Half-Baked, quitting one's job can be pretty damn cinematic. But for us real working stiffs, quitting — or at least talking about how badly you want to quit — can be as simple as a tweet.

And few do it better, er, more, than Texas. 



Twitter data reveals that Texas is among the top five states when it comes to people making posts about quitting their job. In the past month, Twitter found more than one million geo-tagged tweets that use phrases such as "quit my job" or "find new job" or "quitting my job," according to Michigan TV station WDIV.

While plenty of Texans tweet about wanting to tell their boss which orifice he can file his TPS reports in, folks in Michigan, Georgia, Arizona and Oregon, respectively, were even higher up the list. Alaska, Kentucky, and the Dakotas are among the states whose residents tweet the least about quitting.
And this Twitter chatter isn't just talk. Per the U.S. Labor Department, August was a big month for people actively quitting their jobs, with 4.3 million people — or 3% of the country's workforce — giving the big F-U to their employers.

That's the highest reported number of resignations since 2000, which is when the Bureau of Labor Statistics started tracking employment data. This phenomenon is being touted as "The Great Resignation," as people have, as a result of the pandemic, come to value their time more and are now prioritizing higher wages, healthier working environments and better benefits. 

Just a reminder to all our disgruntled readers: You are ineligible to collect unemployment benefits if you quit your job without a good reason that is "attributable to the employer." Trying to get fired? Well, that might disqualify you, too, depending on how naughty you are, ie; being late, destroying property, refusing to work, or flipping the bird. Remember, this isn't a movie.

A version of the story first appeared in Detroit Metro Times, an affiliated publication. San Antonio Current Editor-in-Chief Sanford Nowlin also contributed to this report.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More Texas News »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Texas News

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio auto repair teacher snags $35,000 for John Jay High School trades program Read More

  2. Here’s what we know about booster shots for Moderna’s and J&J’s COVID-19 vaccines Read More

  3. CPS Energy, Haunted Hotel: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week Read More

  4. Departure of CPS chief Paula Gold-Williams dims likelihood utility will seek a rate hike this year Read More

  5. Before the near-total ban, Texas was home to the most 'abortion deserts' in the U.S. Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 20, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation