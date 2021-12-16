Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

December 16, 2021 News » Texas News

Texas Monthly names Gov. Greg Abbott 'Bum Steer of the Year' and lambastes San Antonio idiots 

Pandering Steer: Gov. Greg Abbott (left) shakes hands with former President Donald Trump during a border photo op in late June.
  • Pandering Steer: Gov. Greg Abbott (left) shakes hands with former President Donald Trump during a border photo op in late June.
It's that time when Texas Monthly trots out its Bum Steer Awards, an annual recognition of the dumbest, douchiest and most dastardly characters dragging the Lone Star State into the gutter.

In what should come as little surprise, the mag named the illustrious Gov. Greg Abbott — who certainly checks all three boxes — as its Bum Steer of the Year.



In a brutal assessment of the Republican governor's record, Texas Monthly blames him for costing lives by fucking up the pandemic response, dragging the state into Far-Right Fringe Land and showing a complete lack of appetite for dealing with the cause of February's deadly winter storm — because the fossil fuel industry, it turns out, sure knows how to fund political campaigns.

One of Abbott's fundamental faults, the mag points out, is that he's spent his entire governorship pandering to the most extreme GOP voters rather than regular Texans who just want to earn a living, survive a pandemic and access health care.

"From the beginning, Abbott was attuned to the 4 percent of Texans who decide Republican primary elections and that group’s many peculiar priorities," Texas Monthly writes. "The slightest shift in the wind from the right would provoke a change in direction."

Word. It's hard to think of a bummer steer roaming the state right now.

Meanwhile, San Antonio was well-represented in the rest of Texas Monthly's roundup — even if none of our politicos were at the top. Among the Alamo City asshats who drew a razzing were:
  • A Universal City woman who, while on a flight to Houston, reportedly puked on herself because she was drunk, shed her pants, got in a punch-up with another passenger and tried to strike a flight attendant.
  • The Donald Trump wax dummy at Louis Tussaud’s Waxworks in Alamo Plaza, which was removed last year because people kept punching it and otherwise vandalizing it. (They were even nice enough to link back to the Current's story on the removal.)
  • The San Antonio lawyer who was temporarily banned from state district judge Mary Lou Alvarez's court after saying "What a bitch" during a Zoom session, apparently oblivious that she was unmuted and that others, including the judge, could hear.
  • The SA man who earned a year in federal prison after making the fake claim on Facebook that he'd paid someone infected with the coronavirus to lick food at local grocery stores.
  • Former San Antonio councilman Chip Haass, who was arrested on allegations that he'd solicited sex — even though he crusaded for more restrictions on strip clubs and porn shops while serving in public office.
Oh, yes, the awards also concurred with the Current's recent assessments that U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz only pretends to value the Constitution he sought to shred in his bid overturn the legitimate 2020 election, and that U.S. Sen. John Cornyn's brisket looks like dogshit.

