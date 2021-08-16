Texas Original Compassionate Cultivation building $8 million growing site for medical pot 

click to enlarge Courtesy Image / Texas Original Compassionate Cultivation

This rendering shows the growing facility Texas Original Compassionate Cultivation is building in Central Texas.

Texas Original Compassionate Cultivation has broken ground on a nearly 100,000-square-foot cannabis cultivation and processing site in Bastrop, a half hour east of Austin.

The company, one of three approved to legally grow weed in Texas, is building the $8 million facility to keep up with patient demand as the state expands its so-called compassionate use program to include people with PTSD and those with all stages of cancer. That program expansion goes into effect September 1.