Texas ranked one of the worst states for retirees based on its high property and sales taxes 

People relocating to Texas frequently cite its cost of living a lure, but retirees on a fixed income may want to look elsewhere — especially if they’re worried about high taxes.
While Texas is one of just nine states without an income tax, the report notes that most states don’t tax Social Security, pensions, 401(k)s, IRAs and other retiree income streams. Instead, retirees' primary concern should property and sales taxes, Texas' chief way of keeping state government in operation.
Texas is tied with tax-heavy New York for having the seventh-highest median property tax in the country, and it also has the 14th-highest combined sales tax, averaging 8.19%, according to Kiplinger's number crunching.
And that situation likely won't change any time soon.
In 2019, Texas voters overwhelmingly passed an amendment to the state constitution prohibiting lawmakers from ever instituting an income tax. That Republican-backed proposal ensures the state's primary money generators will remain property and income taxes, both of which disproportionately impact low- and middle-income residents.
If retirees are looking for lower taxes, they might want to consider Delaware, Hawaii and Wyoming, which Kiplinger ranked as the top three best states for retirees when it comes to taxes.
Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club
Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.
Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.
Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.