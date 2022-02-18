Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

February 18, 2022

Texas Restaurant Association offers help for businesses trying to understand COVID tax credits 

By
click image A restaurant worker cleans up a an empty dining room. - PEXELS / ANDREA PIACQUADIO
  • Pexels / Andrea Piacquadio
  • A restaurant worker cleans up a an empty dining room.
The Texas Restaurant Association has launched a new program aimed at helping bars and restaurants navigate a confusing pandemic-driven tax credit.

TRA will help restaurants throughout the state get assistance in navigating the Employee Retention Credit (ERC), a federal COVID tax incentive that is awards small businesses up to $26,000 per W-2 employee.



Unfortunately, the ERC filing process is complex and time-consuming, and many accountants are unaware of its eligibility requirements, according to TRA officials.

According to the IRS website, the ERC encourages businesses to keep employees on their payrolls. It was part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, a $2.2 trillion stimulus bill passed in 2020.

Through a partnership with Adesso Capital — a firm which specializes in tax and lending resources for small- and medium-scale businesses — the TRA is helping association members file for their ERC funds. The credit acts like a grant for each small business, and doesn't need to be repaid. Some businesses may even be eligible if they received a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan.

The PPP program was backed by the U.S. Small Business Association, in an attempt to help businesses keep their workforce employed during the 2020-2021 COVID-19 crisis. Twenty five Alamo City corporations were among the 400 Texas companies that borrowed $5 million or more under the program.

Businesses looking to take advantage of the TRA’s assistance in navigating the Employee Retention Credit filing process can find more information on the Texas Restaurant Association’s website.

