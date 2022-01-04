Texas revises its official death toll from February winter storm, increasing total to 246 

The majority of the fatalities statewide were from hypothermia, but the report also tallied deaths from road accidents, fires and carbon monoxide poisoning. More than two dozen people died after prolonged power losses kept them from being able to use critical medical equipment including oxygen or dialysis machines.
Uri gripped the majority of the state for a four-day stretch and triggered the collapse of Texas' fragile power grid, forcing millions to go without electricity for extended periods of time.
Questions have swirled around how many deaths were triggered by the storm, one of the costliest disasters in Texas history. One independent report based on Centers for Disease Control mortality data estimated the total at more than 700.
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.
Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club
Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.
Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.
Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.