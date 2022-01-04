Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

January 04, 2022

Texas revises its official death toll from February winter storm, increasing total to 246 

click to enlarge Hundreds of Texans died during February's winter storm and power grid collapse. - SANFORD NOWLIN
  • Sanford Nowlin
  • Hundreds of Texans died during February's winter storm and power grid collapse.
Nearly a year after 2021's catastrophic February storm, Texas has reported its final death toll for the disaster.

The Texas Department of State Health Services said 246 people died during Winter Storm Uri, an upward revision from the 210 fatalities it reported in July. The deaths occurred across 77 counties and included 16 people in Bexar County, according to the agency's data.


The majority of the fatalities statewide were from hypothermia, but the report also tallied deaths from road accidents, fires and carbon monoxide poisoning. More than two dozen people died after prolonged power losses kept them from being able to use critical medical equipment including oxygen or dialysis machines.

Uri gripped the majority of the state for a four-day stretch and triggered the collapse of Texas' fragile power grid, forcing millions to go without electricity for extended periods of time.

Questions have swirled around how many deaths were triggered by the storm, one of the costliest disasters in Texas history. One independent report based on Centers for Disease Control mortality data estimated the total at more than 700.

