December 17, 2021 Food & Drink » Flavor

Texas' Shiner Beer debuts Berries & Cream brew inspired by TikTok's Little Lad phenomenon 

click to enlarge Shiner Beer's new Tik-Tok inspired Berries & Cream brew is available now — but only at its brewery. - PHOTO COURTESY SHINER BEER
  • Photo Courtesy Shiner Beer
  • Shiner Beer's new Tik-Tok inspired Berries & Cream brew is available now — but only at its brewery.
Shiner Beer has jumped on a viral TikTok trend involving a what-were-they-thinking advertising character named Little Lad and his borderline-creepy affinity for berries and cream.

On Thursday, the Texas brewery launched a limited-edition Berries & Cream brew inspired by Little Lad, who made his debut in a 2007 Starburst candy commercial. In the ad, the character is so excited by a Berries & Cream flavor that he launches into an animated song and dance that's maybe a tad disturbing.



Need a refresher? There you go.


In case you're not into watching Internet users lip sync and show off their dance moves, turns out Little Lad has since made a huge comeback on TikTok. Thousands of viewers have tapped into absurdist humor of the character by posting their own content with the original Berries & Cream song.

click image Texas's Shiner Beer has debuted a limited edition Tik-Tok inspired Berries & Cream brew. - INSTAGRAM / SHINERBEER
  • Instagram / shinerbeer
  • Texas's Shiner Beer has debuted a limited edition Tik-Tok inspired Berries & Cream brew.
Shiner's Berries & Cream brew is based on the brewery's cream ale recipe, made with an extra helping of specialty wheat malt to give it a velvety smooth, creamy mouthfeel. The beer also includes a healthy splash of raspberries and blackberries, giving it a fresh, juicy flavor, according to tasting notes.

But brace yourself for a caveat, TikTokers (and other Little Lad fans). The limited-edition ale is available exclusively at the Spoetzl Brewery in Shiner, an hour and a half east of the Alamo City. According to the release from the brewery, all visitors will be offered a complimentary sample when they book a tour.

